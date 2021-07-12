DragonVein (DVC) Market Capitalization Tops $1.91 Million

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded up 26.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One DragonVein coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DragonVein has traded 41.5% higher against the US dollar. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $53,436.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,073.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.30 or 0.01452229 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.28 or 0.00418109 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00080417 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003853 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000223 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000060 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About DragonVein

DragonVein (DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

