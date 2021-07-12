Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Shares Gap Down to $31.88

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.88, but opened at $30.91. Dril-Quip shares last traded at $30.84, with a volume of 850 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DRQ. BTIG Research started coverage on Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.87.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.44). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $172,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRQ. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 229.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Dril-Quip in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000.

About Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ)

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

