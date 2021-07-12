Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DBX. TheStreet cut shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total value of $56,781.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $244,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,239 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,097 in the last ninety days. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dropbox by 652.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,339 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Dropbox by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 193,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dropbox by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Dropbox by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,970,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,717,000 after acquiring an additional 276,861 shares during the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBX stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,176,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,794,239. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Dropbox has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $31.35. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.13.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 12.59% and a positive return on equity of 43.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dropbox will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

