Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:DCT) Insider Anirban Dey Sells 2,000 Shares

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:DCT) insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $80,920.00.
Shares of NYSE:DCT traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.64. 8,410 shares of the stock were exchanged.
Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile
Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.