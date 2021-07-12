DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Market Cap Reaches $10.59 Million

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be bought for about $10.20 or 0.00030303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. DuckDaoDime has a total market cap of $10.59 million and $120,588.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00045108 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.98 or 0.00115852 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.50 or 0.00161964 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,694.33 or 1.00138367 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $324.17 or 0.00963408 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,479,382 coins and its circulating supply is 1,038,850 coins. The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

