Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Receives $29.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.13.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DNB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 47,700 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $999,792.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,472 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,373.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNB. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 169.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,561,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,762,000 after buying an additional 12,299,987 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 233.1% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 8,286,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798,662 shares during the last quarter. Ratos AB acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,770,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,601,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DNB opened at $21.27 on Wednesday. Dun & Bradstreet has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion and a PE ratio of 21.06.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $504.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.26 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a positive return on equity of 14.00%. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.