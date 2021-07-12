Dundee Precious Metals’ (DPM) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$11.50 price target on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DPM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals to C$13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dundee Precious Metals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.54.

TSE:DPM opened at C$7.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.59. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$7.22 and a 12 month high of C$10.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.27.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$174.80 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.65%.

In related news, Senior Officer David Rae acquired 25,000 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$197,135.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$197,135.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

