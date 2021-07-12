Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dyne Therapeutics Inc. is a muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for patients with genetically driven diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes FORCE(TM). Dyne Therapeutics Inc. is based in WALTHAM, Mass. “

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:DYN traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $20.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,467. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.73. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06. Dyne Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $32.31.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. On average, research analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 65.87% of the company’s stock.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dyne Therapeutics (DYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.