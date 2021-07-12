EarnX Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (EARNX)

EarnX (CURRENCY:EARNX) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 12th. One EarnX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. EarnX has a market cap of $3.73 million and approximately $14,138.00 worth of EarnX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EarnX has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00044977 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.17 or 0.00116180 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.58 or 0.00161870 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,725.41 or 1.00027096 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $326.81 or 0.00969283 BTC.

EarnX’s total supply is 7,153,738,949,340 coins. EarnX’s official Twitter account is @earn_finance . The Reddit community for EarnX is https://reddit.com/r/EarnX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EarnX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EarnX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EarnX using one of the exchanges listed above.

