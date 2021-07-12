Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Holdings Trimmed by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,176 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.24% of Easterly Government Properties worth $4,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 141,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 20,529 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 507,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $196,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,090.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $108,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,593.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,330. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

DEA stock opened at $21.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $25.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.08.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.70 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 82.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.43.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

