EasyFi Reaches Market Cap of $6.80 Million (EASY)

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. EasyFi has a total market cap of $6.80 million and $2.31 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EasyFi coin can now be bought for approximately $2.69 or 0.00008126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EasyFi has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About EasyFi

EASY is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

EasyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EasyFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EasyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

