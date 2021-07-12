EcoR1 Capital LLC Makes New $1.49 Million Investment in FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII)

EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSII. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FS Development Corp. II in the first quarter worth $8,223,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in FS Development Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $3,984,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS Development Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $3,984,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FS Development Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $1,992,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of FS Development Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $1,693,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FSII opened at $9.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.00. FS Development Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $11.17.

FS Development Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

