EcoR1 Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,115,721 Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN)

EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,115,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,938,000. Eledon Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 0.5% of EcoR1 Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. EcoR1 Capital LLC owned 7.80% of Eledon Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELDN. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Finally, CM Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $803,000. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELDN opened at $7.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.55. Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $27.32.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.20). On average, equities research analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ELDN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Eledon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

