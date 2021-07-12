Edgeware Hits Market Capitalization of $30.66 Million (EDG)

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Over the last week, Edgeware has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. One Edgeware coin can currently be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Edgeware has a total market capitalization of $30.66 million and $986,641.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Edgeware Coin Profile

EDG is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

