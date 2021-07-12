Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Analysts expect that Edison International (NYSE:EIX) will report $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Edison International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $1.06. Edison International also reported earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edison International will report full-year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $4.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Edison International.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet cut Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

NYSE EIX opened at $58.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $66.68. The company has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Edison International by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

