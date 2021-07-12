Edward J. Mcgowan Sells 16,124 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AKAM) Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AKAM) CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $1,893,118.84.

AKAM stock traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.55. 1,110,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,757,269. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

