Edward J. Mcgowan Sells 16,124 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AKAM) Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AKAM) CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $1,893,118.84.
AKAM stock traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.55. 1,110,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,757,269. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $124.91.
Akamai Technologies Company Profile
Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.