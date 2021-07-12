Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) will post sales of $1.28 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences reported sales of $925.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full year sales of $5.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.47 billion to $5.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Edwards Lifesciences.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on EW shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.60.

EW traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,420,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,738. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.88, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $109.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.81.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.67, for a total value of $3,157,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,143,261.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $3,280,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,952,544.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,982 shares of company stock valued at $14,425,537. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.