Elamachain Trading Down 7.5% Over Last 7 Days (ELAMA)

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. One Elamachain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Elamachain has a total market capitalization of $7.73 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Elamachain has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00053882 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003025 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00017255 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $305.12 or 0.00911356 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005432 BTC.

Elamachain Coin Profile

Elamachain (CRYPTO:ELAMA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 861,452,060 coins. Elamachain’s official website is www.elamachain.io . Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elamachain is medium.com/@elamachain

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Buying and Selling Elamachain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elamachain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elamachain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

