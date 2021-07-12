Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.34.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.25 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of ELD stock opened at C$12.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of C$11.97 and a 1-year high of C$18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$13.39.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$284.46 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Timothy Francis Garvin sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.13, for a total transaction of C$178,038.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,882 shares in the company, valued at C$916,782.66. Also, Senior Officer Lincoln Silva sold 45,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.69, for a total value of C$581,352.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at C$416,693.68. Insiders have sold 82,754 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,531 in the last three months.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

