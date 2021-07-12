Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Takes $4.20 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,361 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000. Apple accounts for about 2.6% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,672,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1,605.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,692,000 after purchasing an additional 203,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 57,659 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $145.11 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.23. The company has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.14 and a 1-year high of $145.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,288 shares of company stock valued at $20,778,298 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. New Street Research cut shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.07.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

