Elysian (ELY) Price Down 27.6% Over Last 7 Days

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Elysian has a market cap of $147,818.40 and approximately $638,899.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysian coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elysian has traded 27.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00053016 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00016956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $295.20 or 0.00896277 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005459 BTC.

Elysian Coin Profile

Elysian (CRYPTO:ELY) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Buying and Selling Elysian

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

