Emirex Token Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.09 Million (EMRX)

Emirex Token (CURRENCY:EMRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. Emirex Token has a market cap of $18.04 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Emirex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Emirex Token has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One Emirex Token coin can now be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00001985 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00053774 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00017437 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $310.58 or 0.00924553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005397 BTC.

Emirex Token Profile

Emirex Token is a coin. Its genesis date was August 13th, 2019. Emirex Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,058,765 coins. Emirex Token’s official Twitter account is @https://medium.com/EMIREX_OFFICIAL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Emirex Token is emrx.emirex.com . Emirex Token’s official message board is medium.com/@EMIREX_OFFICIAL

According to CryptoCompare, “Emirex Token (EMRX) powers The Infrastructure for the New Digital Economy proudly brought to you by the Emirex Group. As the native token of the Emirex Ecosystem, EMRX has multiple use cases: listing fees for placement of tokenized assets, transactional fees from buy/sell transactions, custody and servicing fees, commission and partner incentive schemes, and others as the offering develops. “

Emirex Token Coin Trading

