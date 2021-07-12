Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
Shares of TSE EMP.A opened at C$39.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.59. Empire has a twelve month low of C$32.08 and a twelve month high of C$42.93.
In related news, Senior Officer Simon Gagne sold 16,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.66, for a total value of C$648,613.54.
About Empire
Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.
