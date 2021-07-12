Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Shares of TSE EMP.A opened at C$39.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.59. Empire has a twelve month low of C$32.08 and a twelve month high of C$42.93.

In related news, Senior Officer Simon Gagne sold 16,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.66, for a total value of C$648,613.54.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Empire from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Empire in a report on Thursday, June 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Empire from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Empire from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Empire presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.44.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

