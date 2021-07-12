Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EMPRESA DISTRIBUIDORA Y COMERCIALIZADORA NORTE S.A. (Edenor) is the largest electricity distribution company in Argentina in terms of number of customers and electricity sold (both in GWh and Pesos). Through a concession, Edenor distributes electricity exclusively to the northwestern zone of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the city of Buenos Aires, which has a population of approximately 7 million people and an area of 4,637 sq. km. “

Shares of EDN stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $4.46. 21,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,928. The company has a market capitalization of $195.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.72. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.26.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $237.56 million for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 21.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 28.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 12,477 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at about $453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA, a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. It serves approximately 9 million people in the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the City of Buenos Aires through the concession of 4,637 square kilometers.

