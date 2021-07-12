Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Gap Up to $5.41

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.41, but opened at $5.57. Energy Fuels shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 21,644 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UUUU. Noble Financial raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Energy Fuels from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.35.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 2,041.22% and a negative return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 21,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $178,209.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 340,213 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,159.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 307.6% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 136,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 103,093 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Energy Fuels by 6.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 15,328 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Energy Fuels during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 24.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

