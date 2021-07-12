Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Gap Up to $5.41

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.41, but opened at $5.57. Energy Fuels shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 21,644 shares traded.

UUUU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Noble Financial raised Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.35.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 20.75% and a negative net margin of 2,041.22%. The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 21,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $178,209.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 340,213 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,159.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Energy Fuels by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,401,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,042,000 after purchasing an additional 496,949 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Energy Fuels by 39.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,055,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,408,000 after buying an additional 862,564 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 87.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,616,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,180,000 after acquiring an additional 752,719 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,122,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 14,237 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after acquiring an additional 106,623 shares in the last quarter. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

