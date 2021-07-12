EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Gap Up to $51.17

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $51.17, but opened at $52.44. EPR Properties shares last traded at $52.64, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on EPR. Bank of America upgraded EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James raised shares of EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. EPR Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.59, a current ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 44.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,396,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in EPR Properties by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $493,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 218,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,106,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile (NYSE:EPR)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

