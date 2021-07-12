Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $235,000 Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 30.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZN. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $154,257,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,596,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,649,000 after buying an additional 2,946,561 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $114,977,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,809,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,632,000 after buying an additional 1,747,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,796,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,035,000 after buying an additional 1,718,423 shares in the last quarter. 15.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZN. Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $59.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $46.48 and a 1-year high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

