Eqis Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 57,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 12,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 40.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRZ stock opened at $10.42 on Monday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $11.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.56.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 48.05% and a return on equity of 12.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

In related news, CEO Michael Nierenberg acquired 100,000 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. New Residential Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.46.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

