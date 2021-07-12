Eqis Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 179.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,198,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,708,000 after purchasing an additional 769,260 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,770,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,056,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 216.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 389,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after purchasing an additional 266,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF stock opened at $26.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.50. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 52-week low of $19.31 and a 52-week high of $27.43.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

