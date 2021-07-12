Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 2.1% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 208,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 61.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 196,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,046,000 after buying an additional 74,975 shares during the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter worth about $4,055,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 22.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 7.8% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 47,556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $155.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.79. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $75.21 and a 52-week high of $160.53. The firm has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.10, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Guggenheim upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet cut Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.37.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total transaction of $914,727.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 359,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,435,831.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

