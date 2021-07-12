Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 176 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,684 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,258 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 591 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 39,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 65,616 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,931,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COLM shares. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

Shares of COLM opened at $101.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.86. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $73.11 and a 12 month high of $114.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.34.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $625.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.33 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is 64.20%.

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.79, for a total value of $118,767.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,476,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,309,659.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 40.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.