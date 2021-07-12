Eqis Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BTIG Research upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Truist upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.40.

Shares of EGP opened at $171.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 60.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.72. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $171.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.01.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.62 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.74%.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $902,822.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,338,418.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

