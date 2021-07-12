Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Mastercard Incorporated’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Mastercard in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the credit services provider will earn $2.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.15. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.99 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Macquarie increased their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $393.46.

NYSE MA opened at $372.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.07. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.11, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.4% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in Mastercard by 4.3% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.6% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 25,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,480,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 213,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,839,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mastercard news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,216,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at $43,582,676.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,441 shares of company stock valued at $6,280,600. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

