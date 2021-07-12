Equities Analysts Set Expectations for NovoCure Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of NovoCure in a research report issued on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.54 million.

NVCR has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target (down previously from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of NovoCure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $194.55 on Monday. NovoCure has a 1 year low of $55.40 and a 1 year high of $232.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 8.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1,768.80 and a beta of 1.08.

In other news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 97,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.34, for a total value of $19,236,018.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.54, for a total transaction of $183,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,556,080.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,427 shares of company stock worth $47,198,572 in the last three months. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 8.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,632,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $215,832,000 after buying an additional 127,392 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 143.0% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 13,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 8,072 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 222,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,463,000 after buying an additional 112,421 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 2.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 332,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,990,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,845,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

