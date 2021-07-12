Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$29.50.

ERO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Thursday. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper to C$33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

TSE ERO opened at C$25.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$26.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.99. The firm has a market cap of C$2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 14.30. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of C$15.98 and a 52-week high of C$29.76.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$155.19 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

