Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Price Target Raised to C$30.00

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Ero Copper from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Shares of Ero Copper stock traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $23.07. 1,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,905. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a PE ratio of 15.69. Ero Copper has a one year low of $11.84 and a one year high of $25.99.

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $122.54 million during the quarter. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 91.32% and a net margin of 35.94%.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

