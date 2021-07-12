Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 467,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.86% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $12,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 80.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

ETH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $79,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Corey Whitely sold 15,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $468,883.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,448.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ETH opened at $26.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.97 million, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.70. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $32.15.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $176.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 10.98%. As a group, analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 192.31%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

