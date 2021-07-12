Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Increased to $225.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.33% from the company’s current price.

ETSY has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.52.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $195.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.31. Etsy has a 52-week low of $97.50 and a 52-week high of $251.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.27, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.57.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $550.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.56 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total transaction of $89,114.85. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 832 shares in the company, valued at $161,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total value of $194,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,613 shares of company stock worth $10,035,631. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,692,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 19.9% during the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 5,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,085,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 10.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,524,000 after buying an additional 7,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 178.3% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 9,039 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

