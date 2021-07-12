Evercore ISI Boosts Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Price Target to $30.00

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VLRS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $20.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.26.

Shares of NYSE:VLRS opened at $22.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 2.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.15. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $22.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter worth about $1,988,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 366.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 620,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,848,000 after acquiring an additional 487,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 14.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,304,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,122,000 after acquiring an additional 409,883 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 180.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 49,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 325.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 92,784 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

