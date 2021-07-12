Evercore ISI Raises Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target to $40.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its price objective upped by Evercore ISI from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.55.

NYSE LEVI opened at $28.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.55. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 156.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

In other news, major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 24,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $688,290.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 4,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $127,841.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,566.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 676,308 shares of company stock valued at $19,343,852. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,200 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 408.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 135,751 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 109,051 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $48,343,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $454,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 725,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $17,334,000 after purchasing an additional 38,629 shares during the period. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

