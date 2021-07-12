Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.310-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $167 million-$172 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $139.53 million.

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $24.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39. Everi has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $25.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.37.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. Everi had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 13,310.05%. The firm had revenue of $139.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.64 million. Research analysts expect that Everi will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everi from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Everi presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.67.

In other Everi news, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 49,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $1,274,396.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,513.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,443 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,011 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

