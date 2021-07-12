EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 58.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,523 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,419,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,594,000 after acquiring an additional 334,106 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 18.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,442,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,527,000 after acquiring an additional 687,461 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,264,000 after acquiring an additional 35,171 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,829,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 7.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 890,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,145,000 after acquiring an additional 64,081 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $1,199,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,791.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVTC stock opened at $43.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. EVERTEC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $44.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.46.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 47.06%. The business had revenue of $139.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.41 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVERTEC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.14.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

