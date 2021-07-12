EvidenZ Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges (BCDT)

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. One EvidenZ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000512 BTC on exchanges. EvidenZ has a total market capitalization of $6.72 million and $260,600.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EvidenZ has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00053882 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00017309 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.55 or 0.00924917 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000378 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005367 BTC.

EvidenZ Profile

EvidenZ (BCDT) is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,099,244 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @MyEvidenZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDT is the token linked to the EvidenZ framework, used by the company BCdiploma to allow hundreds of institutions to issue diplomas in a digital, decentralized and secure way. The BCDT is required to issue each certificate on the Ethereum blockchain. It is a utility token: for each certification, part of the BCDT used is burned by the smart contract of the EvidenZ ecosystem, reducing its total quantity. 40M BCDTs were issued during an ICO in January 2018: no more BCDTs will be issued after this date. Gitlab | Telegram | Medium “

EvidenZ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvidenZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvidenZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvidenZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

