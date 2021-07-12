ExclusiveCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7,673.00 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 12th. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $612,186.43 and $7,673.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000315 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001335 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000202 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00009699 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001640 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

