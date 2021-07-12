Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Bought by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,563,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 0.82% of Exelixis worth $57,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Exelixis by 1,035.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXEL stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.00. 52,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,150,595. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.07. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $27.35.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $270.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 7,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $191,854.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,028 shares of company stock valued at $7,191,974 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXEL shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $47.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

