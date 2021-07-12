ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,017,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,410 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ExlService were worth $91,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 2,321.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

ExlService stock opened at $107.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.15 and a fifty-two week high of $108.66.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. ExlService had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $261.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.13 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.25.

In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $2,079,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,375,016.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.12 per share, for a total transaction of $267,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,420.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $2,463,629 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

