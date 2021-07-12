Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,480 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 82.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.83.

EXPE opened at $167.74 on Monday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.75 and a fifty-two week high of $187.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.51.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.83) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.20, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,687.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $8,331,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 382,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,671,322.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,469 shares of company stock valued at $28,771,024 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.