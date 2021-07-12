Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Reduced by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 2.8% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 49.8% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 21,138 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,493,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,385,000 after acquiring an additional 30,405 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 107,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 240,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after purchasing an additional 60,923 shares in the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.30.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,138,920. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

