Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $54.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Farfetch Limited provides retails apparel products. The Company operates an online platform which offers bags, coats, dresses, jackets, jewelry, swimwear, trouser, shoes, knitwear, suits, shorts, watches and accessories. Farfetch Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FTCH. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Farfetch has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.75.

FTCH opened at $49.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 3.31. Farfetch has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $485.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.79 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 1,281.44% and a negative net margin of 150.27%. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invictus RG bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

